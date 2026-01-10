'Expect him to take on Shami's role': Irfan Pathan backs star pacer to spearhead India's bowling attack Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan came forward and talked about India's squad for the upcoming ODI series against New Zealand. He also backed Mohammed Siraj to play an important role for the side in the ODI World Cup 2027.

New Delhi:

The stage is set for the upcoming multi-format white-ball series between India and New Zealand. It is worth noting that the Men in Blue will take on New Zealand across three ODIs and five T20I matches. The first of three ODIs will be held at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara on January 11.

With the series approaching, former India cricketer Irfan Pathan came forward and gave his take on the Men in Blue’s squad composition. Pathan looked at the upcoming series as a chance to prepare for the ODI World Cup that is set to be held in 2027.

Speaking on India’s squad, Irfan Pathan talked about the importance of star pacer Mohammed Siraj in India’s squad. He opined that Siraj needs to play many ODIs before the World Cup and should fill the role of Mohammed Shami in India’s side for the marquee tournament.

"Mohammed Siraj is now a senior bowler, he comes into that category now. Sure, he is brilliant in Tests, but if he is a regular new-ball bowler in ODIs, then we can expect him to take on Mohammad Shami's role in the 2027 World Cup. We need atleast three good, quality, solid, fast bowlers in South Africa, and Bumrah picks and chooses games, and has not played a single ODI since 2023 ODI World Cup Final, so we need to keep other bowlers ready in case there is an injury," Irfan Pathan said on his YouTube channel.

Pathan opened up on India’s pacer problem ahead of 1st NZ ODI

With the India squad announced, the team has many options in the bowling attack, but Pathan felt that only two of the four available pacers might feature in the first ODI against New Zealand.

"One of the three frontline pacers might have to make way for Kuldeep Yadav, and I think it will be one of Harshit Rana or Arshdeep Singh, because India already have batting till No.8. India are solid favorites in this series, so I hope that they don't win 2-1, but instead get a 3-0 result," Irfan Pathan said.

Also Read: