EXCLUSIVE: Virat Kohli bhaiya is my dream wicket, says Chetan Sakariya

Ahead of the postponement of IPL 2021, Rajasthan Royals fast bowler Chetan Sakariya grabbed everyone's attention with his scintillating performance. In 7 matches played so far, he took 7 wickets which included the big wigs like Mahendra Singh Dhoni and KL Rahul. However, till now his dream wicket remains allusive

In an exclusive conversation with Indiatv.in's Lokesh Khera, Chetan said he wants to dismiss the world's number one batsman and RCB captain Virat Kohli.

"Virat Bhaiya's wicket is my dream wicket. If I bowl him, he will be my ideal wicket. For any bowler, bowling a batsman is the biggest achievement," he said. "I want to get Virat bhai out because he is the great batsman of the moment. He does not give his wicket easily and keeps on scoring runs, in the end he will trouble you. He single-double in the over. He will hit a sweet four while playing and thus he scores 10 runs in an over.

"While the rest of the batsmen are there they try to hit big shots and get beat.He doesn't feel bad even if he hits a six Because he also gives a chance to get out, but Virat does not do so, due to which he proves to be a difficult batsman for the bowlers."

Sakariya also revealed that RCB's team was ready to buy him in the IPL 2021 auction and he also wanted to play with Kohli's team but Rajasthan Royals wanted him more as they outbid the southern outfit at Rs 1.20 crore.

"In this year's auction, RCB was clear that they will buy me. But later I was included in their team by Rajasthan."

The young pacer had no inhibition in accepting that he wanted to play for RCB as he had an emotional attachment with the franchise.

"Yes I wanted to join RCB team because I was a little emotionally attached to that team, but in the end cricket, It matters. You have to play cricket no matter which team you play for."

To those not aware, Chetan has been the net bowler of RCB in IPL 2020 and remembers he couldn't get any of Kohli and de Villiers out even once.

Chetan told that when he was a net bowler of RCB, he got to learn a lot and Virat Kohli also shared some of his experiences with him.

“When I was a net bowler of RCB, I bowled in front of great batsmen like Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers. This gives me an idea of ​​how much work I need to work on myself right now and how far I have to go These players are at the peak of their careers, so I learned a lot from bowling to them, although I could not get them out even once," he said.

The 23-year-old further said, "When I was with RCB, I had conversations with Kohli many times. If there were some questions, I used to ask him. I once asked him how on the wicket helping the batsmen. Bowling can be troublesome. So Virat once said that if I get to play a slow ball on a Pata wicket, I will be upset."

Chetan is still young and he is constantly working hard to improve his game so that he can earn his name in world cricket. For this, he follows every left-arm bowler and tries to apply what he likes in his bowling.

Chetan said, "I follow every left-arm bowler. I love left-arm bowlers like our legends Zaheer Khan, Wasim Akram and Trent Boult. I try to learn something from every bowler. I try to apply things to my bowling and see if it fits with my action."