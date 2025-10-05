Exclusive: Shreyas Iyer is a superb captain, he gives us freedom to express, says Shashank Singh Star Indian batter Shashank Singh, in an exclusive chat with India TV took centre stage and talked about the various aspects of his career. He opened up about the leadership qualities of Shreyas Iyer and the scolding he got from the Punjab Kings skipper.

New Delhi:

Star Indian batter Shashank Singh has been exceptional in the last two editions of the IPL (Indian Premier League). Representing Punjab Kings in the tournament, the 33-year-old has truly blossomed in his role as the finisher for the side. Throughout IPL 2025, Shashank was an integral player for Punjab Kings, as the side reached the final of the competition.

In an exclusive interview with India TV, Shashank Singh opened up about the various aspects of his career, talking about the leadership qualities of Shreyas Iyer and the heartbreaking IPL final loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2025.

Opening up about Punjab Kings’ skipper Shreyas Iyer, Shashank Singh was quick to sing the star batter’s praise, opining that he is a brilliant captain and how he has been quite vocal with his players.

“Shreyas is a superb captain, the way he bats, leads, and gives us freedom to express ourselves is why I rate him very highly as a captain. His performances changed our culture. We are on an upwards graph, and despite their being moments in the final where we could have done better, the clash was a learning for us,” Shashank Singh told India TV.

Shashank Singh opened up on the scolding he got from Shreyas Iyer

It is worth noting that during the IPL 2025, after Shashank Singh was run out during the qualifier 2 game of the tournament against Mumbai Indians, Shreyas Iyer was captured scolding Shashank. Speaking on the same, the star batter admitted that it was his mistake.

“That was my mistake, that was a crunch game, and I was walking like I am at a party. That was not justified. Sports is my life, and I should not be treating it as a joke, and the scolding I got was completely justified,” Shashank Singh said.