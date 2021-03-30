Exciting to see the way Bhuvneshwar is swinging ball on return, big plus in T20 World Cup: Laxman

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

After missing out on the crucial India series against Australia followed by the England Test series over a long recurring injury lay-off at the last year's IPL, Bhuvneshwar Kumar made the right kind of noise upon his return to the national side.

The pacer made good use of the new ball in the limited over series against England with six wickets in 3 ODIs at an economy of fewer than five runs while playing five T20Is as well.

Speaking of his return, his IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad mentor and Indian batting legend VVS Laxman shed light on how the bowler made his way back to fitness after sustaining some major injuries.

"Working with him closely at Sunrisers Hyderabad, I know how much it meant for him to come back into this Indian team. The last 2 years have been tough for him. Whenever he got an opportunity, he did really well with the ball. It's never easy for a fast bowler to have recurring injuries. And unfortunately, He had a couple of major injuries," Laxman said in a TV show.

"But all the hard work and the amount of time he spent at the NCA has given him the right rewards. Right from the T20I series, one thing that was very evident was the way Bhuvneshwar was able to swing the new ball. Whenever he does that, India are in a good position because picking up wickets with the new ball is crucial.

He further added that his return at this time is going to be a big boost to India's T20 World Cup ambitions later in November this year.

"I think Bhuvneshwar coming back to form is a big, big plus for India, especially keeping in mind the T20 World Cup which will be held in India this year."