'Excited to meet Steve Smith, want to face Jofra Archer and improve my game': Yashasvi Jaiswal

India's 2020 U-19 World Cup star Yashasvi Jaiswal is excited about teaming up with the likes of Steve Smith and Jofra Archer in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League. Jaiswal was signed up by the Rajasthan Royals in the 2019 IPL auctions, following his impressive performances in domestic List A games, as well as for the Indian U-19 side.

Jaiswal, who was bought for Rs 2.4 crore, was adjudged the Player of the Tournament in the U-19 World Cup in South Africa this year.

In an interview with the Times of India, Jaiswal said that while he is excited to learn from players like Steve Smith, he also wants to face Jofra Archer in the nets. Both the players will be joining Jaiswal at Rajasthan Royals in the tournament.

"I am really excited to meet Steve Smith. It is going to be a big opportunity for me. I have seen him play, but IPL and RR have given me the platform to meet the legendary batsman and learn from him. I want to ask him about his mindset. I will ask him about the technical aspects of the game and how he prepares before a match," said Jaiswal.

"I want to face Jofra Archer in the nets. He is a very different bowler and you can't judge him. He is a very talented bowler. I want to play him and improve my game. I am really excited to meet and learn from both Smith and Jofra," he said.

Jaiswal further said that he has remained in touch with coaches at the franchise, saying that the whole unit of Rajasthan Royals is like a "family."

"During the lockdown period, I was in touch with RR coaches. They have helped me a lot in this period. I have followed their tips closely. They said do as much as you can in terms of work outs and regular exercises. I am really happy and lucky that I have a very good family like Rajasthan Royals and I am really proud to be a part of that family," said Jaiswal.

