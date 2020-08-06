Excited about playing under Virat Kohli's captaincy at RCB, says Aaron Finch

Image Source : AP Aaron Finch will make his debut appearance for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the upcoming edition of the IPL.

Australia's limited-overs captain Aaron Finch is excited about the prospect of playing under Virat Kohli at the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Finch will join the RCB side for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League, which begins on September 19 in the UAE.

The RCB signed Finch in the IPL Auctions last year.

Talking about the opportunity of playing at the Bangalore franchise, Finch said that it is "going to be fun."

"I know how competitive and driven he is. I can't wait to join up with RCB. To get the opportunity to play for a franchise that has some of the greatest players in the world is going to be fun. It would have been amazing to play in front of the home crowd at Chinnaswamy but representing the franchise in UAE will still mean a huge amount to me," Finch told ANI.

"It will be my first time playing under Virat's leadership but something I'm very excited about. Having played against him for a number of years now in international cricket and IPL I know how driven and competitive he is, that something I'm looking forward to seeing up close."

Finch, who has been leading Australia's limited-overs sides as permanent captain since 2017, said that he will be delighted to help Kohli in easing the pressure off him during the games.

"I hope that my experience will come in handy, being able to help out anyone I can during the IPL. If that means I can help take some pressure off Virat then I will do everything I have to," he said.

Finch further said that the Indian captain, along with fellow Australian teammate Steve Smith, stand apart with their batting abilities in all three formats.

"As for the best batsman in the world, you could throw a blanket over a handful of players over 3 formats. The consistency of Steve Smith and Virat Kohli in Test cricket both home and away over a long period of time probably makes them stand out from the rest," said the Aussie skipper.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage