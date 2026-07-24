'Exceptional batting': Shreyas Iyer heaps massive praise on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after latter's stellar knock

New Delhi:

The Indian team finally broke their losing streak and managed to register a victory against Zimbabwe in the first T20I of the ongoing three-game series. The two sides met in Harare for the clash on July 23rd, with India registering a seven-wicket victory.

It is worth noting that the Men in Blue were coming on the back of a losing streak, having faced defeat across two matches against Ireland and losing 4-0 in the T20I series against England. However, it was the performance of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi that proved crucial for Team India as they won the T20I against Zimbabwe.

The youngster opened the innings for the Men in Blue in a chase of 26 runs and managed to score 50 runs in 19 deliveries, helping his side to a seven-wicket win. After the game, India skipper Shreyas Iyer came forward and talked about the performance of Sooryavanshi, hailing his knock.

“Exceptional batting by him. He's fearless youngster and the way he approached this innings was phenomenal. So, yeah, I think he's played here before, so he's got a fair idea about how the wickets are. He's got 175 I guess in the under-19 final, so definitely possesses immense confidence when he steps onto the field. So, good to see it today. Good start to the series,” Iyer added.

Iyer opened up on how delighted he was to have won the game

Furthermore, having registered a win, Iyer also gave his take on how relieved and delighted he was to have gotten off to a good start to the series against Zimbabwe.

“Exceptional. They were tremendous in terms of execution and me getting my first win, can't be more happier. (On his his team adapted to conditions) Absolutely, as I mentioned earlier, I was anticipating the bounce and there was decent amount of bounce on this wicket, especially from the hard length,” he said.

With the win in the first T20I secured, India will now shift their focus to the second game. The two sides will meet in Harare for the second T20I on August 25, and the Men in Blue will look to secure the series.

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