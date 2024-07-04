'Excellent meeting with champions': PM Modi reacts after meeting T20 World Cup winning Indian team

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/NARENDRA MODI PM Modi meeting Indian team

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met India's T20 World Cup winning squad led by Rohit Sharma at his residence today in Delhi. He interacted with the Indian team members during the meeting while also congratulating them on the historic T20 World Cup win last week. The meeting lasted for around 90 minutes as the Indian team left the PM's residence around 12:30 PM IST and soon left for the airport as they had to leave for Mumbai where victory parade is scheduled.

Meanwhile, Modi took to Twitter to express his delight after meeting the World Cup winning team and also revealed that the players shared their experiences through the T20 World Cup that was played in the West Indies and the USA. "An excellent meeting with our Champions! Hosted the World Cup winning team at 7, LKM and had a memorable conversation on their experiences through the tournament," PM Modi wrote in his tweet.

Moreover, even the official Twitter handle of BCCI posted the picture of the champion team meeting the Prime Minister thanking Modi for his inspiring words and the support provided. "The triumphant Indian Cricket Team met with the Honourable Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modiji, at his official residence today upon arrival. Sir, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to you for your inspiring words and the invaluable support you have provided to #teamIndia," the tweet from BCCI read.

Moreover, the BCCI President Roger Binny and Secretary Jay Shah gifted team India jersey with NaMo written on its back to PM Modi and the picture of the same has been shared as well.

Team India players are now only their way to Mumbai where victory parade in open bus is scheduled from Marine Drive to Wankhede Stadium from 5 PM IST. At the stadium, fans are allowed free entry and a function is set to be held with players likely to be felicitated.