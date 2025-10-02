Ex-Pakistan captain triggers controversy with 'Azad Kashmir' mention during Women's World Cup Former Pakistan skipper Sana Mir has been under heavy criticism from users on social media after she made a controversial comment during Pakistan women's World Cup clash against Bangladesh women in Colombo.

Former Pakistan women’s captain Sana Mir has come under heavy criticism from the fans after she made a controversial remark in the third game of the ongoing Women’s World Cup 2025 between Pakistan and Bangladesh. Mir, who was on commentator duty, made a controversial comment when Natalia Pervaiz walked out to bat in the first innings.

In a video that has been making the rounds all over social media, Mir was seen correcting herself when talking about Pervaiz. Instead of mentioning Pakistan-occupied Kashmir as Pervaiz’s place of belonging, Mir went on to state that the batter hails from 'Azad Kashmir’. For her remarks, the former skipper was heavily criticised by users on social media; backlash after her comments followed shortly.

Bangladesh demolish Pakistan, register resounding victory

Speaking of the game between Bangladesh and Pakistan women, the two sides locked horns at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on October 2. The clash began with Pakistan coming in to bat first. The side got off to a shaky start as opener Muneeba Ali departed on a score of 17 runs.

Omaima Sohail and Sidra Amin departed for a duck each, with Rameen Shamim adding 23 runs on the board. Fatima Sana added 22 as Pakistan posted a total of 129 runs in the first innings. Aiming to chase down the target, Fargana Hoque departed for just two runs, but the 54* unbeaten knock by Rubya Haider propelled Bangladesh to a brilliant win, as they defeated Pakistan by seven wickets.

After the game, Bangladesh skipper Nigar Sultana came forward and talked about her side’s performance. "It was good toss to lose, I guess, because we also wanted to bat [first]. I told the girls that we needed wickets in the powerplay. Marufa is very young and mature,” Sultana said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

