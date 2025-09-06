Ex-England cricketer feels India have 'only one match-winner' in Test team after Kohli, Rohit retirements Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli announced their retirements from Test cricket ahead of the tour to England. Meanwhile, a former England cricketer feels there is only one match-winner in the Indian Test team after the retirement of these two players.

New Delhi:

Ex-England cricketer Roland Butcher stated that India will miss Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, and they have only one match-winner left now in Test cricket after the duo's retirement from the longest format.

Both Rohit and Kohli hung up their boots from the Test format ahead of the five-match series against England as Shubman Gill took over the reins. Gill, in his first assignment in England, did extremely well with 754 runs in the series that the visitors famously held 2-2. All signs showed that India are on the right track to build a team for the future if performances like these come along.

Meanwhile, Butcher feels the Men in Blue will miss the star batting pair of Kohli and Rohit and now have Rishabh Pant as the only match-winner in the Test team.

"Well, I think the Indian team is going to miss both of those players because Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were match winners. You know, they can turn a game by themselves. I think India, at the moment, has a very good side, but the team will not be as good without those two players. The players who have replaced them are very good players. They can score plenty of runs, but they will score runs over a longer period, which means that they don't get themselves in the winning position that quickly," Butcher said, as quoted by ANI.

"So, I think the next couple of years are going to be a transformation for India. They need to find some match-winning batters. The only match-winner, really, in the team at the moment is Rishabh Pant. So, Sharma and Kohli's absence from the team is going to be a huge loss for the team. I don't think that, at the moment, any of the replacements are better than those two because, over the years, their track record has proved that they have been two of the best in the world," he added.

Meanwhile, he highlighted that the England series was an easier assignment for Gill as the pitches in the country were good to bat on. "England, perhaps, was quite easy for him because the pitches were very good for batting. Both teams struggled to bowl the opposition out. So, he was able to make plenty of runs. He's going to have much tougher tests going forward. How he handles that, we'll have to see. But I think it's important for India now to find the new players who come in, have to show the sort of ability that Rohit and Kohli showed, so that he can have an easy job as captain," he added.

India will be hosting West Indies in a two-match Test series, followed by a two-match series at home against South Africa this year.