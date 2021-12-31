Everyone from selectors to officials requested Virat to reconsider quitting T20I captaincy, says Chetan Sharma

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY File photo of Virat Kohli

Team India's chief selector- Chetan Sharma on Friday asserted that Virat Kohli everyone, including BCCI office-bearers requested the batting maestro to reconsider his decision to voluntarily relinquish T20I captaincy. Chetan Sharma's statement is in contrast to what Virat Kohli said before leaving for South Africa.

In his explosive pre-departure press conference, Kohli had dropped a bombshell by contradicting BCCI president Sourav Ganguly's claims that he was never asked by anyone not to quit the T20 captaincy and was informed about his sacking from ODI leadership only 90 minutes before the Test squad selection for the tour of South Africa.

Asked if the skipper's assertion was true, former pacer Chetan's reply was completely opposite.

"When meeting started, it was a surprise for everybody. If the World T20 is round the corner and you hear something like this, what will be your reaction? Everyone present in that meeting had told him that he should think hard about his decision (to quit T20 captaincy) and we can talk about it after the World Cup," Chetan answered a query from PTI during a media conference after the ODI team selection.

In fact, everyone told him to continue for "sake of Indian cricket", but apparently, he had made up his mind.

"All selectors felt at that time that this can affect us in the World Cup. It was told to Virat for sake of Indian cricket, please continue as the captain and it was told by everybody (BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah) present in the meeting.

"The convenors were there, board officials were there. Sabhi ne bola hai (everyone told him), Who won't tell you? If this news comes to you, you are in a shock," Chetan said.

"But since we had a World T20 to play, we never wanted it (decision) to affect team. He (Kohli) had his plans and we respect him. He is a pillar of the team and if he has taken a decision we respect it. But yes, everybody told him to think about it," he said.

- With inputs from PTI