'Even Sachin is batting great at 51, so...': Ruturaj Gaikwad on MS Dhoni's IPL future, retirement speculations MS Dhoni is closing in on 44 in four months but is still going great guns in the IPL, even though there have been speculations over his retirement. It is also the first time that Dhoni will be treated as an uncapped player, having not played international cricket for over five months.

MS Dhoni continues to be the biggest piece of the Chennai Super Kings' puzzle even though he might be in the evening of his career in the IPL at 43. It seemed like 2023 was Dhoni's last and since CSK won the title and how the crowd thronged the stadiums across the length and breadth of the country, that might be the case but it wasn't. Dhoni played in 2024 but didn't get the photo finish he would have liked and hence, here he is again, as an uncapped player ready to make his mark and probably be part of the sixth title for the Men in Yellow.

How long will he play for? There isn't a readymade response yet but if captain Ruturaj Gaikwad's press conference was anything to go by, Dhoni might still play that 8-10 ball role for CSK to probably push for one more season giving Master Sachin Tendulkar's example, who recently played in the International Masters League and rolled back the years. "If you see now even Sachin Tendulkar is batting as great as he is right even now at the age of 50 [51]. So, I think still many years to go," Gaikwad said ahead of CSK's campaign opener against Mumbai Indians.

"I think his training is very much limited to whatever he tries to achieve or whatever his role would be in the IPL. So, it is pretty much very simple, focused on trying to hit as much as sixes as possible and trying to get the right swing, trying to be in the best shape," Gaikwad said of Dhoni's training routine since the former skipper only plays IPL to IPL.

"That is what I think initially he was trying to do. And then I never thought he was out of shape even on the first day. So, I think obviously he is special - he's done it for so many years.

Recently in an event at an app launch, Dhoni mentioned that he still is enjoying the game and wants todo that till the end of his career whatever few years are left, hence indicating that 2025 might just not be the last.

"I want to enjoy it, how I did as a child when I was in school. When I lived in a colony, 4 o'clock (in the afternoon) was sports time, so we'll go and play cricket more often than not. But if the weather doesn't permit, we used to play football. I want to play with the same kind of innocence (but it is) easier said than done," Dhoni had said.

CSK have brought in a young Delhi keeper Vansh Bedi and a couple of Indian middle-order batters in Vijay Shankar and Deepak Hooda while having options of Jamie Overton and Sam Curran to finish off the innings. There are signs that CSK are preparing for post-Dhoni era, especially since it is the start of a new three-year cycle but there's still some time left for that, as it stands.