Eoin Morgan Retires: Twitter reacts to England's maiden World Cup-winning skipper

Eoinb morgan announces retirement

Highlights Morgan was handed over the captaincy after England's debacle in the 2015 World Cup

Morgan holds the record for hitting most sixes in a single innings in ODI cricket, 17 vs Afghanistan

Morgan has also led Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League

Former English white ball captain Eoin Morgan has announced retirement from all forms of cricket and has stepped down as England's white ball captain. Morgan was handed over England's white ball captaincy after they were eliminated from the 2015 World Cup.

Image Source : GETTY Morgan with the world cup trophy

Eoin Morgan is highly rated because he changed how England always played the game of cricket. His aggressive approach towards the limited overs format almost set a template for how ODI cricket should have been played. He almost handpicked every player in his side and changed the conservative mindset of keeping wickets in hand and then firing at the death.

Image Source : GETTY Eoin Morgan retires

The former English skipper made sure that legendary bowlers like Stuart Broad and James Anderson continue with the Test side as he enrolled bowlers like Mark Wood, David Willey, Jofra Archer, and Adil Rashid to his side, bowlers who could pick wickets on regular intervals. Eoin Morgan backed the players like Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, and Jonny Bairstow. Morgan's style of captaincy imparted loads of freedom to these kinds of players who fired at their will leaving the opposition off-guard.

Twitter reacts to this English great who led them to their maiden World Cup title: