KKR vs RR: Bringing Dre Russ in meant that conditions were out of equation, says wining captain Morgan

Image Source : IPLT20.COM KKR skipper Eoin Morgan in action against Rajasthan Royals in Dubai on Sunday.

It was a weird day for Kolkata Knight Riders, who were sitting at the bottom of the table at the beginning of the match and then registered a commanding 60-run win over Rajasthan Royals in Dubai to put themselves right back in the race for a playoff spot.

The day was first ruled by KKR skipper Eoin Morgan, who put in an extra shift to score a 35-ball 68 to take the side to an above-par total of 191/7. However, the resounding win was down to a tornado of a spell from Pat Cummins, who cleared off the entire star-studded Royals top-order with just 37 runs on the board. The entire RR batting could only manage at 132/9 at the end of their 20 overs.

The victory has now kept the side in the reckoning for the play-off berths as the side claimed the fourth spot on the table while the road to the final ended for Steve Smith-led RR. Now KKR will hope Sunrisers Hyderabad lose their game against Mumbai Indians while a big loss for any of the Royal Challengers Bangalore or Delhi Capitals could help them climb further in the table.

Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, the winning captain Morgan, who said they came into the game to play aggressive irrespective of how dew factor impacts the game.

"We were out there to play a free-flowing style of cricket. That was the only way we were going to win. Especially with the dew factor expected anyways, irrespective of when it came," said Morgan.

The skipper further added that having someone like Andre Russell gave the team the extra motivation to freely express themselves as they felt conditions won't matter with the Jamaican around.

"Bringing out Dre Russ in meant that it took the conditions out of the equation. We backed the guys to take a bit of risk even if it wasn't there," he said.

More to follow...

