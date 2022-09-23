ENGW vs INDW, 3rd ODI: Harmanpreet Kaur and co. set their sights on history | PREVIEW

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India will have a shot at history at Lord's on September 24, 2022

The final match will be played at Lord's on September 24, 2022

This will be Jhulan Goswami's last appearance for India

India lead the series by 2-0

ENGW vs INDW, 3rd ODI: In the backdrop of Jhulan Goswami's final ODI match, when Harmanpreet Kaur and co. take the field against Amy Jones-led England, they will have their sights set on a historic feat, something that no other Indian women's team has been able to achieve on English soil. In the second ODI of the series, powered by skipper Harmanpreet's blistering knock, India sealed the series by 2-0. This is the first time that Indian women have defeated England women in a series since 1999.

As of now, Indian women are oozing with confidence as their skipper has led them from the front and has instilled an invincible mindset in them. The women in blue who faltered at the last minute in the T20I series against England have completely turned the tables around and have outplayed Amy Jones in all departments after the ODIs began. It certainly will be an emotional day for the Indian team to see Jhulan Goswami walk away from the sport, but they certainly wouldn't let anything come in the way of their killer mindset.

In a very dominant fashion, India sealed matters in their favor in the first ODI which was played in County Ground, Hove. Harmanpreet and co. won the match by 7 wickets. England had asked India to chase down 227, which they did in 44.2 overs. India's vice-captain Mandhana scored a brilliant 91 and powered India home. Come the second ODI, matters looked even worse for team England as they crumbled under pressure. Harmanpreet Kaur's splendid 143* off 111 deliveries took the game away from England women and India ended up winning the series by 2-0, that too after 23 years on English soil.

Come to the third ODI, the focus will be on the likes of Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, and Renuka Singh. Before the Indian team heads into the Asia Cup, they will want to bid Jhulan Goswami farewell on a winning note, just like her career has been, a career of a champion.

Squads:

England Squad: Emma Lamb, Tammy Beaumont, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Danielle Wyatt, Amy Jones (c & wk), Freya Kemp, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlotte Dean, Kate Cross, Lauren Bell, Alice Davidson Richards, Issy Wong, Freya Davies, Maia Bouchier

India Squad: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Sneh Rana, Meghna Singh, Sabbhineni Meghana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Taniya Bhatia, Simran Bahadur

