'English finish for one month': Arshdeep pokes fun at Harshit Rana during India's practice in Dubai - WATCH

Image Source : BCCI X Harshit Rana (L), Mohammed Shami (C) and Arshdeep Singh (R) during India's practice session in Dubai ahead of the Champions Trophy

The BCCI shared a video from India's first practice at the ICC Cricket Academy in Dubai ahead of the Champions Trophy. The two-time champions arrived in Dubai for the ICC event on Saturday, February 15 and began their training on Sunday to fine-tune their preparations in order to be ready for Bangladesh on Thursday, February 20. India's dress rehearsal for the event went pretty well with the 2017 finalists beating England 3-0 in the ODI series and will hope not to break the momentum ahead of the Bangladesh game.

The video suggested that it was a relaxed training and nets session for all the players. It started with a little jog and light running before the players got into their skill practice, with bat or ball. The video included a couple of fun moments, both including the rookie pacer Harshit Rana. In the first one, Arshdeep Singh seemingly trolled Harshit in a hilarious banter over language.

"Hello, namaskar aap sab ka swagat hai Dubai mein humari pehli practice ke liye (Hello everyone, welcome to Dubai for our first practice)," Arshdeep said at the start of the video before Harshit taught him how to say the same in English.

"Here we are at the ICC Cricket Academy, practising for Champions Trophy," Rana said. Arshdeep then was quick to jump back into the conversation saying, "Arre, English finish for one month." Rishabh Pant and Arshdeep had a laugh about it. In one of the latter moments, Harshit played a superb lofted shot straight down the ground and Pant, who was waiting for his turn to bat, appreciated the tall pacer for his shot.

Watch the video here:

However, the assistant coach Abhishek Nayar didn't want him to play in the air and asked him not to do that. Pant quickly turned his response 180 degrees and supported Nayar in his argument before letting out a chuckle. The players looked in good spirits and since most of their players are fit, the team will be raring to for the Champions Trophy.