England's leader crowned new No.1 Test batter as Joe Root loses his crown, Shubman Gill moves up

New Delhi:

England white-ball captain Harry Brook has been crowned as the new No.1 Test batter as Joe Root lost his top spot as per the latest ICC rankings update on Wednesday, June 10. Root, who fell cheaply in both innings during England's first Test against New Zealand, fell two places down as he dropped behind Travis Head, too.

Brook has made a return to the top spot for the first time since 2024. The England Test vice-captain scored a half-century in the first innings on a pitch that was later deemed "unsatisfactory" by the ICC for the seam movement it offered. He was dismissed for a duck in the second essay. Meanwhile, Root was dismissed for one and eight in the two innings as he lost out on his pinnacle spot.

Shubman Gill scales two places

India Test captain Shubman Gill has also jumped two places in the latest ICC Test rankings after his century in the one-off Test match against Afghanistan. Gill's 126 saw him scale two places from 10th to the eighth spot. Gill is now the highest-ranked Indian Test batter, having surpassed Yashasvi Jaiswal, who slipped down to No.9 after his average outing in the only innings India played.

Meanwhile, Washington Sundar also scaled places in all three departments after his all-round performance in the Afghanistan Test. The Southpaw moved five spots in the batters' list to equal 42nd, went two rungs up to reach ninth in the all-rounders' rankings and five in the bowlers' chart as well to reach 48th.

Manav Suthar enters his name as well

Meanwhile, Rajasthan all-rounder Manav Suthar has also entered the top 100 after a stellar debut during the one-off Test that saw him earn the Player of the Match for his six-wicket haul and a quick-fire 28. Suthar jumped to the 82nd place in the all-rounders' rankings and entered the bowlers' chart to reach 72nd.

Other players who moved up

Meanwhile, Gus Atkinson has also been rewarded for his five-wicket haul in the first Test against the Blackcaps. He jumped seven spots to reach the 10th spot, sandwiched between Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon.

Pakistan's Abrar Ahmed moved two spots up to second in the ODI bowlers' rankings after his impressive performance in the recently-concluded series against Australia, which Pakistan won 2-1. Shaheen Shah Afridi jumped four spots to reach ninth in the same list after Pakistan's success against the Aussies.

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