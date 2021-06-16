England Women vs India Women Test Day 1 live streaming: How to watch ENG-W vs IND-W live online

England Women vs India Women Test Day 1: Watch ENG-W vs IND-W Bristol Test Online on SonyLIVENG-W vs IND-W Test Live Streaming: A favourable record in England and "positive mindset" despite inadequate preparation time will spur the Indian women's cricket team when it takes on the seasoned hosts in its first Test engagement in nearly seven years in Bristol from Wednesday. After multiple quarantines in India and England, the Mithali Raj-led squad got little over a week to prepare for its first red ball game since November 2014. Mithali was among the seven current players, who were a part of that victorious eleven against South Africa in Mysuru.
