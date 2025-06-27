England Women vs India Women Live: When and where to watch ENG-W vs IND-W 1st T20I on TV and streaming? The five-match T20I series between England women and India women will begin on June 28 at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. Check where you can watch the game live on TV or stream it online.

Nottingham:

The five-match T20I series between England and India women will begin on June 28 at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. The women’s T20 World Cup 2026 will be hosted in England, and for the same, it will be a perfect opportunity for the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side to learn and adjust to the conditions and play accordingly. In the last edition of the competition, India's campaign ended in the group stage itself, and hence, there will be pressure on the Women in Blue next year.

The five-match T20I series, followed by three ODIs, will also help the players gel well ahead of the marquee ODI World Cup, later in the year. The series will be vital for someone like Shafali Verma, who was out of the scheme of things for a while. However, with impressive performance in domestic cricket and in the WPL, she once again cemented her position in the team.

The focus will also be on India’s bowling. Amanjot Kaur had a terrific time in the WPL, and it needs to be seen if the all-rounder can maintain the momentum. Meanwhile, Sneh Rana returned to the squad after over two years.

When it comes to England, they will be backing their experienced stars in Amy Jones, Tammy Beaumont, Danny Wyatt-Hodge and Sophie Ecclestone. The likes of Issy Wong and Alice Capsey can add fire to the already destructive squad. Overall, playing away from home, it will be a tough challenge for the Indian women.

ENG-W vs IND-W Broadcast details

The series between England and India women will be live on Sony Sports Network. Viewers can also watch the live stream on Sony Liv.

ENG-W vs IND-W squads

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Shuchi Upadhyay, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud, Sayali Satghare

England: Nat Sciver-Brunt (C), Em Arlott, Tammy Beaumont (wk), Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Amy Jones (wk), Paige Scholfield, Linsey Smith, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Issy Wong