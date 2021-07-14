England Women vs India Women Live Streaming 3rd T20I: How to watch ENG W vs IND W Live Online on SonyLIV

England Women vs India Women Live Streaming 3rd T20I: Watch ENG W vs IND W Live Online on SonyLIVENG W vs IND W Live: After a levelling the series with the first T20 win of the season, India Women will aim for a series win against England women in Chelmsford on Wendnesday night. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will still look to make a combined effort as the team has been mostly relying on individual brilliance to pull through in the series so far. Shafali Verma has been impressive so far with the bat while spinners Deepti Sharma and Poonam Yadav proved detrimental to England with the ball. Here, you can find full details on when and where to watch England Women vs India Women Live Streaming 3rd T20I. You can watch ENG W vs IND W Live Online on SonyLIV and TV Telecast on Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD.
England Women vs India Women Live Streaming 3rd T20I: Watch ENG W vs IND W Live Online on SonyLIV
When is England Women vs India Women 3rd T20I?
England Women vs India Women 3rd T20I will take place on July 14 (Wednesday).
How do I watch live streaming of the England Women vs India Women 3rd T20I?
You can watch England Women vs India Women 3rd T20I live cricket streaming match on SonyLIV and JIO TV (Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 1 HD) in India.
Which TV channels will broadcast England Women vs India Women 3rd T20I?
You can watch England Women vs India Women 3rd T20I on Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD.
What are the squads for England Women vs India Women 3rd T20I?
India women squad: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Simran Bahadur, Sneh Rana, Ekta Bisht, Indrani Roy, Harleen Deol
England women squad: Danielle Wyatt, Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight (C), Natalie Sciver, Amy Jones (wk), Sophia Dunkley, Anya Shrubsole, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Natasha Farrant/Freya Davies, Mady Villiers, Freya Davies/Natasha Farrant, Fran Wilson