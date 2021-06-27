England Women vs India Women 1st ODI live streaming: How to watch ENG-W vs IND-W live online

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Shafali Verma

England Women vs India Women 1st ODI will take place on June 27 (Sunday). You can watch England Women vs India Women 1st ODI live cricket streaming match on SonyLIV and JIO TV (Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 1 HD) in India.

Missing live cricket action on TV? Here you can get all the information as to when and where you can watch the 1st ODI between England Women and India Women live on TV and catch the live streaming of the tie at the Bristol County Ground. The Live streaming of the 1st ODI England Women vs India Women (ENG-W vs IND-W) will be available on Sony Network and SonyLiv. After a sensational Test debut for India earlier this month, Shafali Verma is all set to make her eagerly-anticipated ODI debut as India seek white-ball course correction England in the first game of the three-match series.