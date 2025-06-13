England women announce T20I squad for India series, Sophie Ecclestone earns recall The ECB recently came forward and announced England women's squad for the upcoming white ball series against India women. Nat Sciver-Brunt will lead England, with Sophie Ecclestone coming back into the side as well.

New Delhi:

England women are all set to host India women for a white-ball series starting on June 28. Both sides will lock horns across five T20Is and three ODI matches. Ahead of the upcoming series, the ECB (England and Wales Cricket Board) came forward and announced the England women’s T20I squad for the upcoming India series.

Natalie Sciver-Brunt will be leading the side in the upcoming series, with Sophie Ecclestone making her comeback to the format as well. It is worth noting that Ecclestone is on a break from the sport to prioritise her mental well-being, but she is now all set to take on India women in the T20I series.

England women’s head coach Charlotte Edwards came forward and talked about how good it is to have Sophie Ecclestone back in their side and how Ecclestone’s inclusion in the side would mean that Sarah Glenn would miss out.

"It's great to have Soph back, and we're looking forward to having her back in the group. She has obvious qualities and she'll be an asset to us. It does mean Sarah Glenn misses out, we are blessed with a strong group of spinners and we unfortunately can't play them all. It's now a great opportunity for Sarah to go back to The Blaze and play some competitive cricket in the Vitality Blast,” Edwards was quoted as saying by ESPN India.

Edwards looking forward to take on India women

Furthermore, Charlotte Edwards also gave her take on how England women have been preparing to take on India women in the series. She opined that taking on India would be a huge test for England. "We're really looking forward to taking on India, They're one of the best sides in the world and it'll be a huge test for us,” she said.

England Women T20I squad: Nat Sciver-Brunt (capt), Em Arlott, Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Amy Jones, Paige Scholfield, Linsey Smith, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Issy Wong