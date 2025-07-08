England women announce squad for India ODIs; Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer return England recalled all-rounder Maia Bouchier for the three-match ODI series against India women, starting July 16 in Southampton. These three matches will serve as an important preparation for both teams ahead of the Women's World Cup, starting late September.

London:

England announced the 15-member squad for the three-match ODI series against India, led by Nat Sciver-Brunt, who will return to the fold after missing the latter half of the T20I assignment. Left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone, who missed the West Indies series, returned to the fold after making a successful comeback from injury in the T20 series, while pace bowler Lauren Filer, who was giving wind a competition at the Oval a few days ago, has been added to the side as well.

"Captain Nat Sciver-Brunt is expected to play a full part in the series despite missing the end of the T20I series with a groin injury," an ECB release stated. Sciver-Brunt sustained a groin injury during the second T20I against India in Bristol before being ruled out of the third match and then eventually the whole series, with Tammy Beaumont getting the acting leadership duties.

All-rounder Maia Bouchier, who joined the T20 squad last week as Sciver-Brunt's cover, was recalled to the ODI squad as well for the India series as England look at all the available options in a World Cup year. Leg-spinner Sarah Glenn and left-arm pacer Mahika Gaur were the unfortunate ones to miss out on selection from the squad that played against the West Indies.

These three matches will serve as an important preparation for both teams ahead of the Women's World Cup, starting late September. The series kicks off in Southampton on July 16, followed by the last two matches at Lord's on July 19, before finishing up in Durham on July 22.

As far as the T20I series is concerned, India are 2-1 ahead and would want to seal the assignment in Manchester in the fourth match on Wednesday.

England women's ODI squad for India series: Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Em Arlott, Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Alice Davidson-Richards, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Amy Jones, Emma Lamb, Linsey Smith