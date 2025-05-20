England vs Zimbabwe Test match: Schedule, squads, venue, live streaming and all you need to know England and Zimbabwe will face each other for the first time in the longest format since 2003. The two teams are locking horns in a four-day Test match. While this match will serve as a practice for England ahead of big home summer, Zimbabwe have a good chance to impress with their show.

Nottingham:

England and Zimbabwe will face each other in the four-day one-off Test match starting from May 22 at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. This is the start of an extremely busy and competitive summer for Ben Stokes and his men with Team India also scheduled to travel to the UK for five Test matches. Ahead of the India series, a face-off against Zimbabwe will keep the Brits in good stead.

England skipper Ben Stokes is making a comeback from injury for the first time since December 2024, even as the hosts have named a full-strength squad for this clash. With the bowling attack comprising Gus Atkinson, Matthew Potts and Josh Tongue, England can certainly trouble the Zimbabwe batters.

The visitors, meanwhile, lost the warm-up game against Professional County Club Select XI. But they must have got hold of the conditions. Zimbabwe would be expecting a tough outing but if they manage to trouble England or come out of this Test with a draw, it will be commendable effort from them.

As far as the head-to-head record is concerned, England and Zimbabwe have locked horns in six Tests before. The Brits have won three matches while the remaining Tests ended in a draw. Zimbabwe have never beaten England in a Test. Moreover, the two teams are facing each other in this format for the first time since 2003.

Here's all you need to know about ENG vs ZIM Test match

Squads

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes, Jamie Smith, Ollie Pope, James Rew, Shoaib Bashir, Gus Atkinson, Matthew Potts, Samuel James Cook, Josh Tongue

Zimbabwe: Craig Ervine (C), Ben Curran, Nick Welch, Brian Bennett, Wessly Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams, Clive Madande, Tafadzwa Tsiga, Richard Ngarava, Trevor Gwandu, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Newman Nyamhuri, Victor Nyauchi

Schedule and Venue

The one-off Test match between England and Zimbabwe will be played from May 22 to May 25 at Trent Bridge in Nottingham.

Live Streaming

The live telecast of the ENG vs ZIM Test match in India will on Sony Sports Network. The live streaming of this game will be available on Sony LIV.