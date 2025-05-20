England vs Zimbabwe Live: When and where to watch ENG vs ZIM one-off Test live on TV and streaming in India? England will host Zimbabwe in a one-off Test, slated to begin on May 22. Trent Bridge will host the match. The match will begin on 3:30 PM IST. Check where to watch the match live on TV and stream in India.

Nottingham:

England will host Zimbabwe in a one-off Test, starting May 22. The match will be played at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. The match will provide the Ben Stokes-led side some game time ahead of the blockbuster five-match series against India. For Zimbabwe, it's a massive opportunity to play red-ball cricket against one of the giants in the business.

The Craig Ervine-led side recently lost to Professional County Club Select XI, but the visitors showed some quality with the bat. Five of their batters scored a half-century across two innings, which will give them ample confidence before taking on England.

Meanwhile, Ben Stokes will return to captaincy for England. The all-rounder missed a significant part of the New Zealand series owing to injury but is now fit to return to red-ball cricket. However, his fitness will be closely monitored as the team management won’t risk him ahead of the India series. He is very likely to play as a fourth seamer.

The focus will be on Harry Brook and Joe Root. The latter had a terrific season with the bat last year and it needs to be seen if he can keep up with the momentum. When it comes to Brook, he needs to elevate his level and live up to his potential.

ENG vs ZIM Squads

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith, Ollie Pope, James Rew, Shoaib Bashir, Gus Atkinson, Matthew Potts, Samuel James Cook, Josh Tongue

Zimbabwe: Craig Ervine (C), Ben Curran, Nick Welch, Brian Bennett, Wessly Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams, Clive Madande, Tafadzwa Tsiga, Richard Ngarava, Trevor Gwandu, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Newman Nyamhuri, Victor Nyauchi

ENG vs ZIM Where to Watch on TV?

Indians can watch England vs Zimbabwe one-off Test live on Sony Sports Network.

ENG vs ZIM Where to Watch to watch on stream?

The action will be live on Jio TV and FanCode.