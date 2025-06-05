England vs West Indies Live: When and where to watch ENG vs WI T20I series live on TV and streaming in India? England will take on the West Indies in a three-match T20I series starting in Durham on Friday, June 6. The series will be crucial for both teams as they begin the countdown to the T20 World Cup next year, which is eight months away from now, especially in zeroing down on their 15-16 players.

New Delhi:

After a decently fought ODI series, England and West Indies will lock horns in a three-match T20 assignment starting on Friday, June 6, in Durham. The T20I series is expected to be much closer with the likes of Andre Russell, Jason Holder and Romario Shepherd returning to the fold, extending the all-round depth of the overall squad and Sherfane Rutherford being available for the full series after being relived of his IPL duties and making a quick dash in the final ODI at the Oval.

England will miss Phil Salt's services as the wicketkeeper-batter has asked for paternity leave and Jamie Smith is likely to slot in at No 3 after opening the innings in the ODIs. Tom Banton is most likely to feature in the middle order in place of Joe Root for the T20Is, with Jos Buttler going up to the top. The rest of the line-up remains the same for England with Jacob Bethell and Will Jacks at No 5 and 6, and Liam Dawson expected to make a long-awaited comeback.

For the West Indies, they will hope to settle under Shai Hope as the full-time white-ball captain nicely with the wicketkeeper-batter taking over from Rovman Powell. The transition has to be smoother and with Daren Sammy being the all-format head coach now, the off-the-field stuff is expected to be taken care of. The reinforcements in T20 will definitely lift the West Indies line-up and the visitors will be keen to give England a taste of their own medicine in the shortest format.

When and where to watch ENG vs WI T20I series on TV and OTT in India?

The three-match T20I series between England and the West Indies will kick off at the Riverside Ground in Durham on Friday, June 6. The remaining matches are scheduled for June 8 and 10 in Bristol and Southampton with the second T20I being the only day clash of the series. The ENG vs WI series will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network on TV and the live streaming will be available on the SonyLiv app and website.

The three-match T20I series can be streamed live on the Fancode app and website as well.

Squads

England: Harry Brook (c), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Brydon Carse, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Jamie Smith, Luke Wood

West Indies: Shai Hope (c), Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Rovman Powell, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd