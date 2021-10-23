England vs West Indies Live Streaming T20 World Cup 2021: Where to Watch ENG vs WI Super 12 Match

Follow us on Image Source : AP File Photo of England

England vs West Indies Live Streaming T20 World Cup 2021: When and where to watch ENG vs WI Super 12 Match Online

Two-time champions but currently out of sorts, the West Indies will hope to raise their game by a few notches when they open their campaign against favourites England in a Super 12 match of the ICC men's T20 World Cup here on Saturday. A team packed with some of the most destructive T20 players, the West Indies cut a sorry figure in the two warm-up games against Pakistan and Afghanistan and would need to quickly shrug off the disappointment ahead of the tournament proper. (With inputs from PTI)

Read full preview: Struggling WI face tough battle against England in tournament opener

At what time does England vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match start?

England vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match will start at 07.30 PM.

When is England vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match?

England vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match will take place on October 23 (Saturday).

How do I watch live streaming of England vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match?

You can watch England vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match live cricket streaming match on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV in India.

Which TV channels will broadcast England vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match?

You can watch England vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match on the Star Sports network.

What are the squads for England vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match?

England Squad Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w), Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Eoin Morgan(c), Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Tymal Mills, David Willey, Dawid Malan, Sam Billings, Tom Curran

West Indies Squad Evin Lewis, Lendl Simmons, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran(w), Kieron Pollard(c), Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Hayden Walsh, Obed McCoy, Ravi Rampaul, Oshane Thomas, Akeal Hosein, Roston Chase, Andre Fletcher