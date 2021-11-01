Follow us on Image Source : AP PHOTO England vs Sri Lanka Live Score, ENG vs SL Live Cricket Score T20 World Cup 2021 LIVE Updates, Commentary, Scorecard, Live Streaming.

Live Score ENG vs SL, T20 World Cup 2021 LIVE Updates England vs Sri Lanka Live Scorecard

A rampaging England is expected to brush aside a struggling Sri Lanka and seal a spot in the semifinals when the two teams meet in a Group 1 match of the T20 World Cup, on Monday. Pre-tournament favourites England has played as per the expectations in its first three games, steamrolling its opponents, including arch-rivals Australia on Saturday.

READ full preview: England eye semifinal spot, Sri Lanka fight for survival in T20 World Cup

Squads England: Eoin Morgan, Moeen Ali, Jonathan Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Tymal Mills, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Kusal Janith Perera, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya De Silva, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana, Akila Dananjaya, Binura Fernando.