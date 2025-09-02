England vs South Africa: Ryan Rickelton grabs stunning catch on rebound to dismiss Joe Root in 1st ODI England vs South Africa: Following their Test series against India, England host South Africa for a white-ball series. The opening ODI takes place at Leeds. Notably, Joe Root was dismissed early in the first match after Ryan Rickelton took a brilliant catch.

New Delhi:

England vs South Africa: Ryan Rickelton grabbed a stunning catch early in the ENG vs SA 1st ODI to get rid of the danger-man Joe Root in their clash at Headingley, Leeds, on Tuesday, September 2.

Rickelton made a brilliant diving effort on his right to hold on to a tough chance of the former English skipper as Lungi Ngidi got the big wicket in the series opener after the Proteas opted to bowl first.

Ngidi's strike followed the first wicket by left-armer Nandre Burger, who nicked Ben Duckett behind in the third over. Root, the centurion in England's previous ODI series against West Indies, joined Jamie Smith out in the middle. After scoring three boundaries, one of which was a brilliant cover drive, Root fell to Ngidi in the eighth over.

The Proteas speedster pitched one a little fuller than the good length and induced Root into the defence. The ball seamed away as the English batter pressed forward to block it, taking a fine edge to the right of the gloveman Rickelton, who dived to hold onto it. He grabbed the ball, but upon landing, it popped out of his right hand. However, Rickelton was alert enough not to let it touch the ground hold it on the rebound.

Watch the dismissal video here:

South Africa skipper Bavuma had won the toss and had opted to bowl first. The Proteas are without record-breaker Matthew Breetzke, who is out to manage his workload. "We'll bowl first. The wicket looks on the drier side so it might get a bit of dew. The stats also suggest chasing is better here. We've got a new pair in Rickelton and Aiden, we've got some younger guys in the middle in Brevis, Stubbs and Mulder. We are at a stage where we are trying to find our best XI. (On the WTC win) It was exceptional, we felt people's emotions, and it brought some pride to South African cricket," Bavuma said at the toss.

Meanwhile, the Three Lions have handed a debut to Hundred's hat-trick taker Sonny Baker a debut. "Would have bowled first as well. We try and set up for both batting and bowling, but today we would have bowled. I know this ground well and it is tough to defend. Really exciting evening for Sonny (Baker) - he had a really good Hundred and excited to see what he can offer for us. Really happy to have Jofra Archer back as well," England skipper Harry Brook said.