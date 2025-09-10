England vs South Africa Live: When and where to watch ENG vs SA T20I series on TV and streaming in India? With the T20 World Cup six months away, these three matches will provide England and South Africa the answers to the questions surrounding their best XI for the ICC event next year, and they would want to be closest to it by Sunday.

Cardiff:

England had beaten the West Indies rather comfortably, but South Africa will test them a bit more as both teams fine-tune their preparations ahead of the T20 World Cup in six months' time. South Africa won't have David Miller, which will give someone like Donovan Ferreira a consistent run in the middle-order finishing role, following the likes of Tristan Stubbs and Dewald Brevis, which does make the Proteas look like a dangerous prospect.

South Africa didn't have either Miller or Ferreira in Australia and still managed to run Australia really close because of Dewald Brevis' star-making show, especially in the final two games. Now with more expectations from him and having franchises breaking bank for him a day before at the SA20 auction, it will be interesting to see if the 22-year-old can retain his fearlessness and ultra-aggressive approach. England, on the other hand, have brought back Sam Curran.

It was a matter of time, but it is well-deserved this time around and Brendon McCullum will hope that Curran can value this. The rest of the line-up looks solid for England with Phil Salt also back and it should be a cracking series.

When and where to watch ENG vs SA T20I series on TV and OTT in India?

The three-match T20I series between England and South Africa will kick off at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Wednesday, September 10, at 11 PM IST. The second game will take place in Manchester on Friday, September 12 and in Nottingham on Sunday, September 14. The ENG vs SA series will have a live telecast on Sony Sports 1 and Sony Sports 1 HD channels on TV in India, while the live streaming of all three matches will be available on the SonyLiv app and website.

The England-South Africa T20I series will also be streamed on the Fancode app and website.

Squads

England: Harry Brook (c), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Brydon Carse, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Luke Wood

South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Donovan Ferreira, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Lizaad Williams