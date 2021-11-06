England vs South Africa Live Streaming T20 World Cup 2021: How to watch ENG vs SA Super 12 Match Online

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File image of England cricket

England and South Africa will square off against each other in match 39 of ICC T20 World Cup 2021. South Africa would be eagerly looking for a win to book their semifinals berth. This game will be played in Sharjah.

When will the 39th match of T20 World Cup 2021 between England vs South Africa be played?

The 39th match of the T20 World Cup 2021 between England vs South Africa will be played on 06 November, Saturday.

Where will the 39th match of T20 World Cup 2021 between England vs South Africa be played?

The 39th match of T20 World Cup 2021 between England vs South Africa will be played at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

When will the England vs South Africa match start?

The T20 World Cup match between England vs South Africa will start at 07.30 pm, while the toss will take place at 7 pm.

Where will be the live telecast of the match between England vs South Africa in T20 World Cup?

The England vs South Africa match will be telecasted live on Star Sports Network (Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 3) in Hindi and English commentary.

Where will be the live streaming of England vs South Africa match in T20 World Cup?

You can watch the live streaming of the England vs South Africa match online on Disney + Hotstar.

Probable playing XI of both the teams-

England - Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), David Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Mark Wood/David SAlley, Adil Rashid.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendrix, Rassi van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma (c), David Miller, Dwayne Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Enrique Nortje, Tabrez Shamsi.