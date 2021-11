England vs South Africa Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips ICC T20WC 2021, ENG vs SA probable playing 11

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File image of South Africa

England and South Africa will play against each other on Saturday in Sharjah. The game is crucial for South Africa who would be aiming for a win to book their ticket in the semi-finals. For Eoin Morgan's England, a win or loss would hardly make any difference.

Dream11 for England vs South Africa

Keeper – Jos Buttler (C)

Batsmen – Jason Roy, Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma

All-rounders – Aiden Markram, Dwaine Pretorius, Moeen Ali

Bowlers – Anrich Nortje (VC), Adil Rashid, Kagiso Rabada, Chris Jordan

Probable Playing XI

England

Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), David Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Mark Wood/David Willey, Adil Rashid

South Africa

Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendrix, Rassi van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma (c), David Miller, Dwayne Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrique Norkhia, Tabrez Shamsi

Squad

England: Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Jonathan Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler (VC), Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, David Malan, Reece Topley, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock (wk), Bjorn Fortuyn, Reeza Hendrix, Henrik Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Viaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Enrique Nortje, Dwayne Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabrez Shamsi, Van Der doce.