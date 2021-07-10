Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES England vs Pakistan Live Streaming 2nd ODI: How to Watch ENG vs PAK Live Online on SonyLIV

England vs Pakistan Live Streaming 2nd ODI: How to Watch ENG vs PAK Live Online on SonyLIV

England vs Pakistan Live Streaming 2nd ODI: How to Watch ENG vs PAK Live Online on SonyLIV

At what time does England vs Pakistan 2nd ODI start?

After a comprehensive 9-wicket victory in the first ODI, England will aim to seal the series against Pakistan when they meet in the second game on Saturday. England are playing a makeshift squad for the series after the original side was forced to go into isolation after three COVID-19 positive cases. Ben Stokes is leading the side. Pakistan, meanwhile, will eye a strong comeback in the series after they were bowled out for merely 141 in the first ODI. Dawid Malan and Zak Crawley scored unbeaten half-centuries in the first ODI to seal the win for England. Here, you can find full details on when and where to watch England vs Pakistan Live Streaming 2nd ODI. You can watch ENG vs PAK Live Online on SonyLIV and TV Telecast on Sony SIX.

England vs Pakistan 2nd ODI starts at 03.30 PM.

When is England vs Pakistan 2nd ODI?

England vs Pakistan 2nd ODI will take place from July 10 in London.

How do I watch live streaming of the England vs Pakistan 2nd ODI?

You can watch England vs Pakistan 2nd ODI live cricket streaming match on Sony LIV and Jio TV (Sony Six SD/HD).

Which TV channels will broadcast England vs Pakistan 2nd ODI?

England vs Pakistan 2nd ODI will be telecast live on Sony Six SD/HD.

What are the squads for England vs Pakistan 2nd ODI?

England Squad: Philip Salt, Dawid Malan, Zak Crawley, James Vince, Ben Stokes(c), John Simpson(w), Lewis Gregory, Craig Overton, Brydon Carse, Saqib Mahmood, Matthew Parkinson, Danny Briggs, David Payne, Jake Ball, Ben Duckett, Tom Helm, Daniel Lawrence, Will Jacks

Pakistan Squad: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Saud Shakeel, Sohaib Maqsood, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Qadir, Agha Salman, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Hasnain