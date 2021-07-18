England vs Pakistan Live Streaming 2nd T20I: How to Watch ENG vs PAK 2nd T20I Live Online on SonyLIV

England vs Pakistan Live Streaming 2nd T20I: How to Watch ENG vs PAK 2nd T20I Live Online on SonyLIVENG vs PAK Live: After a high-scoring opener at the Trent Bridge in Nottingham where 433 runs were scored, 150 of which were stitched by Pakistan's opening pair of Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam, and 100 more were scored by Liam Livingstone, England and Pakistan head to Headingley for the second T20I. The win in the opener definitely boosted the morale of Pakistan who were comprehensively beaten in the ODIs by England, and now aim for another win to avenge the defeat. Can Pakistan continue the momentum or will England script a fightback in the T20Is?
At what time does England vs Pakistan 2nd T20I start?
England vs Pakistan 2nd T20I starts at 7:00 pm IST.
When is England vs Pakistan 2nd T20I?
England vs Pakistan 2nd T20I will take place from July 18 in Headingley Cricket Ground, Leeds
How do I watch live streaming of the England vs Pakistan 2nd T20I?
You can watch England vs Pakistan 2nd T20I live cricket streaming match on Sony LIV and Jio TV (Sony Six SD/HD).
Which TV channels will broadcast England vs Pakistan 2nd T20I?
England vs Pakistan 2nd T20I will be telecasted live on Sony Six SD/HD.
Here are the squads of both the teams:
England: Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Jake Ball, Tom Banton, Jos Buttler, Tom Curran, Lewis Gregory, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Saqib Mahmood, Dawid Malan, Matt Parkinson, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, and David Willey.
Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Arshad Iqbal, Azam Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sharjeel Khan, and Usman Qadir