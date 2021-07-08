Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES England vs Pakistan Live Streaming 1st ODI: Find full details on when and where to watch ENG vs PAK 1st ODI Live Streaming on Sony LIV.

England vs Pakistan Live Streaming 1st ODI: How to Watch ENG vs PAK 1st ODI Live Online on Sony LIV

At what time does England vs Pakistan 1st ODI start? England vs Pakistan 1st ODI starts at 05.30 PM. When is England vs Pakistan 1st ODI? England vs Pakistan 1st ODI will take place from July 8 in Cardiff. How do I watch live streaming of the England vs Pakistan 1st ODI? You can watch England vs Pakistan 1st ODI live cricket streaming match on Sony LIV and Jio TV (Sony Six SD/HD). Which TV channels will broadcast England vs Pakistan 1st ODI? England vs Pakistan 1st ODI will be telecast live on Sony Six SD/HD.

England and Pakistan will square off in first of three-match ODIs in a series marred with COVID-19 cases. As many as seven England members tested positive two days prior to the match; forcing ECB to announce a new squad. The series, however, will continue as scheduled with the first ODI beginning today. Pakistan too will be weakened for the series with Haris Sohail out of the ODIs with an injury. Here, you can find the full details on when and where to watch England vs Pakistan Live Streaming 1st ODI on Sony LIV.