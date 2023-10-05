England vs New Zealand live score: Defending champions to square off against Kiwis in World Cup opener

Thursday, October 05, 2023
     
Jos Buttler-led England take on Kane Williamson-less New Zealand in the opening match of the ICC World Cup 2023 at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. Tom Latham will be leading the Kiwis, who finished as runner-up in the 2019 edition and will be looking to kick off the tournament with a win.

Sumeet Kavthale New Delhi Updated on: October 05, 2023 12:56 IST
Jos Buttler will be looking for a positive start for England as they lock horns against last edition's runner-up New Zealand in the ICC World Cup 2023 opening match at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. Kane Williamson is given the rest by New Zealand management for the opening clash while Ben Stokes is doubtful for the champions. England have won three of their last five ODI encounters against New Zealand and are favourites to win this game to kick out their title defense.

Live updates :England vs New Zealand live score

  • Oct 05, 2023 12:56 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    Squads

    England Squad: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Harry Brook, Gus Atkinson, Reece Topley, David Willey

    New Zealand Squad: Devon Conway, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Tom Latham (c & wj), Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Mitchell Santner, James Neesham

  • Oct 05, 2023 12:49 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    2019 Final rematch

  • Oct 05, 2023 12:45 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    ICC World Cup 2023 to kick off

    Hello and welcome to our live blog for the opening ICC World Cup 2023 match between England and New Zealand. Pin this page for live updates and scores for the thrilling clash at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium starting at 2:00 PM. The toss will take place at 1:30 PM.

