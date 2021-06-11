England vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2: ENG vs NZ Live Updates from Edgbaston

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES | INDIA TV England vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2: Follow live updates from ENG vs NZ 2nd Test Day 2 at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

England vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2: Live Updates from Edgbaston

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the 2nd Test between England and New Zealand at Edgbaston. Hosts England finished on 258 for seven wickets at stumps on Day 1 of the second and final Test against New Zealand at the Edgbaston.

Rory Burns shone with a brilliant 81 before Daniel Lawrence scored an unbeaten 67. On the bowling front, Ajaz Patel, Trent Boult, and Matt Henry picked two wickets apiece while Neil Wagner scalped one. The first Test between the two sides had ended in a draw.