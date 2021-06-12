Live Cricket Score England vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 3: ENG vs NZ Live Updates from Edgbaston

Live Cricket Score England vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 3: Live Updates from EdgbastonENG vs NZ 2nd Test Day 3: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the 2nd Test between England and New Zealand at Edgbaston. New Zealand made England suffer for dropped catches to trail by only 74 runs after day two of the second test at Edgbaston on Friday. Replying to England's 303 all out, New Zealand was 229-3 after the unexpected dismissal of Will Young on 82 off the final ball of the day. Ross Taylor was left on 46 not out and Henry Nicholls was expected to join him on Saturday morning. Opener Devon Conway, who scored 200 on debut in the drawn first test, appeared to be caught in the slips on 22 but was given a soft “not out” signal by the on-field umpires, confirmed by the third umpire. Conway went on to 80. [Live Streaming]