Live Cricket Score, England vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 1: Follow Live Updates from Lord's

Live Cricket Score, England vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 1: Follow Live Updates from Lord'sENG vs NZ, 1st Test LIVE Score and updates online: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the 1st Test between host England and New Zealand at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground. Almost two years since that evening of agony and misfortune, New Zealand return to the Lord's, where they had lost to Eoin Morgan's England in the World Cup final. But as Kane Williamson stated, this two-match Test series is nowhere about revenge. New Zealand are only looking at the contest to gear themselves up for the inaugural World Test Championship final where they will play against the mighty Indians in Southampton two weeks later. Neither are England reading too much into the rivalry, as Joe Root has prioritised New Zealand and the impending five-Test series against India this summer to ready themselves for the Ashes in December. [Live Streaming of ENG vs NZ 1st Test]
ENG vs NZ, 1st Test: Staying in the present might be easier said than done for England and New Zealand in their two-match test series starting Wednesday. For the New Zealanders, priority No. 1 this international summer is the inaugural World Test Championship final, which sees them taking on India in the southern English city of Southampton from June 18-22 — four days after the England series concludes. [READ FULL PREVIEW]