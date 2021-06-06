Image Source : INDIA TV/GETTY England vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 5: Watch Lord's Test Online on SonyLIV

Missing live cricket action on TV? Here you can get all the information as to when and where you can watch England vs New Zealand 1st Test 2021 broadcast on TV. England vs New Zealand 1st Test (ENG vs NZ Lord's Test) is available online on SonyLIV and will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network.

England vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 5 will start at 03:30 PM.

When is England vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 5?

England vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 5 will take place on June 6. (Sunday)

How do I watch live streaming of the England vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 5?

You can watch England vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 5 live cricket streaming match on SonyLIV and JIO TV in India.

Which TV channels will broadcast England vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 5?

You can watch England vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 5 on SonySIX, SonyTEN and DD Sports.

What are the playing XIs for England vs New Zealand 1st Test?

England Squad: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root (c), Daniel Lawrence, Ollie Pope, James Bracey (wk), Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad, Mark Wood, James Anderson

New Zealand Squad: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling (wk), Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner

