Highlights England vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 5: Updates from Lord's

Highlights England vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 5: Updates from Lord'sENG vs NZ 1st Test Day 5: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the 1st Test between host England and New Zealand at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground. Rory Burns compiled his third century for England but a New Zealand side inspired by paceman Tim Southee remained in control after the fourth day of the first cricket test at Lord's on Saturday. Left-handed opener Burns hit 16 fours and one six before he was last man out, caught behind off Southee for 132, as the home team was bowled out for 275. New Zealand then lost first-innings double centurion Devon Conway for 23 and captain Kane Williamson for one as the visitors reached the close of play on 62-2, a 165-run lead over England.