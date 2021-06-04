Friday, June 04, 2021
     
India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Published on: June 04, 2021 14:05 IST
LIVE Cricket Score, England vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 3: Live Updates from Lord's

ENG vs NZ 1st Test Day 3: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the 1st Test between host England and New Zealand at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground. New Zealand built on Test debutant Devon Conway's chanceless double-hundred by taking two early England wickets before Rory Burns and Joe Root mounted a recovery on Day 2 of the first test at Lord's on Thursday. Replying to New Zealand's first-innings total of 378 that was anchored by Conway's 347-ball 200, England reached stumps on 111-2 with Burns unbeaten on 59 and Root on 42 not out, their partnership up to 93.

