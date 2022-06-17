England vs Netherlands | Watch - Jason Roy gets bowled out by cousin Shane Snater

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER @ENGLANDCRICKET Jason Roy after getting out in the 1st ODI between England & Netherlands

England are on a roll against Netherlands at VRA Cricket Ground, Amstelveen. In 30 overs, they have smacked 224. With 20 overs remaining and the likes of Morgan, Livingstone, and Ali yet to come, the sky is the limit for them. The pitch is an absolute belter, but Jason Roy missed out on a great scoring opportunity as he was bowled out by none other than his own cousin, Shane Snater.

As far as the match is concerned, Netherlands won the toss and opted to bowl. Batting first, England got off to a flyer, as Philip Salt smacked bowlers left, right and centre on his way to 122 runs off just 93 deliveries.

Dawid Malan came in next and started exactly from where Salt left. He started agressively and played in that fashion throughout to register his maiden ton in One Day Internationals.