England vs India Live: When and where to watch the women's one-off Test match on TV and stream online?

London:

The stage is set for the one-off Test match between England women and India women. The two sides will meet at Lord’s Cricket Ground in London for the clash from July 10th, and both teams will be looking to put in their best performance in the game.

It is worth noting that the Indian team has been extremely dominant against England women in Test cricket. In the last five games between the two sides, India has won on three occasions, whereas the remaining two matches were drawn.

However, taking on the side on their home turf, England women will hope to put in a good performance and will aim to topple team India, whom they have a shaky record against. It could be interesting to see how both sides fare in the clash, especially with limited practice in the longest format in recent weeks.

Ahead of the clash, here are the live streaming details of the England women vs India women, one-off Test match

When will the England women vs India women, one-off Test match take place?

The England women vs India women, one-off Test match will begin on Friday, July 10.

At what time will the England women vs India women, one-off Test match begin?

The England women vs India women, one-off Test match will begin at 3:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 3:00 PM.

Where is the England women vs India women, one-off Test match being played?

The England women vs India women, one-off Test match will be played at the Lord's Cricket Ground in London

Where can you watch the England women vs India women, one-off Test match on TV in India?

The live telecast for the England women vs India women, one-off Test match will be available to watch on TV in India on Sony Sports network and DD sports channel.

Where can you watch the England women vs India women, one-off Test match in India?

The live streaming for the England women vs India women, one-off Test match will be available on the SonyLIV app and website.

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