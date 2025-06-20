ENG vs IND 1st Test Live: When and where to watch Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy live on TV and streaming in India? India will begin their first assignment in the new World Test Championship (WTC) cycle against England in a five-match series for the now dubbed as the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. The series kicks off at Headingley as Shubman Gill takes centre stage as India's new Test captain.

Leeds (England):

The Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, as it is now called, kicks off for its first-ever edition with England hosting India for five matches, starting at Headingley. Trent Bridge or Edgbaston generally serve as the curtain-raiser but the tourists, lacking the star power and the big names and a bit of experience, will be thrown into the deep end straightaway given Headingley hasn't been as hospitable to the visiting side.

The series also obviously kicks off the respective World Test Championship (WTC) campaigns for the two teams and given the fanfare of the last week, both India and England will be hurting not being there, albeit for different reasons. India ended up gifting the home series 0-3 to New Zealand, which strangely was a given for the home side to win fair and square looking at the last 12 years history. It wasn't to be and after making it to the final twice, missing out on it will hurt the Indian team and for England, the hurt will be not to have taken WTC seriously, not to have made the final at home once and hence they will be greedy this time around.

England's bowling attack is a bit hamstrung and as far as India are concerned, there are a few unknowns regarding their batting which now has KL Rahul as the senior pro in terms of experience and a returning Karun Nair. India have all the bases covered in terms of resources and now it's the time to make a tangible difference.

When and where to watch ENG vs IND Test series on TV and OTT in India?

The five-match Test series between England and India will kick off at Headingley, Leeds on Friday, June 20 at 3:30 PM IST. The subsequent matches at Edgbaston, Lord's, Old Trafford and the Oval are scheduled from July 2-6, July 10-14, July 23-27 and July 31-August 4, respectively. The SL vs BAN series will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network on TV and the live streaming will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.

Squads

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes(c), Jamie Smith(w), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue, Shoaib Bashir, Jamie Overton, Samuel James Cook, Jacob Bethell

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Akash Deep, Harshit Rana