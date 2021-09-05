Sunday, September 05, 2021
     
England vs India 4th Test Day 4 Live score: ENG vs IND Oval Test Live update from London

New Delhi Published on: September 05, 2021 15:13 IST
ENG vs IND LIVE: India opener Rohit Sharma (127 off 256 balls), riding his luck and supreme batting skills, scored his first overseas Test century to turn the tables on England and put the visitors in a commanding position after Day 3 of the fourth Test here on Saturday. India were 270/3 at stumps, 171 runs ahead of England with skipper Virat Kohli (22) and Ravindra Jadeja (9) at the crease.  Here, you can find full details on when and where to watch England vs India 4th Test Day 4 Live. You can watch ENG vs IND Live Online on SonyLIV and TV Telecast on Sony SIX and Sony TEN. LIVE STREAMING

