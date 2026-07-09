England vs India 4th T20I pitch report; here's how surface at County Ground, Bristol is expected to play

New Delhi:

England host India for the fourth T20I of the five-match series at the County Ground as the hosts look to seal a famous series win. Harry Brook's T20 captaincy credentials have been high ever since he took over the baton from Jos Buttler last summer, and an India series win would be the icing on the cake for him. Meanwhile, India are looking for their first T20I match win in the UK, having gone winless in all of their five outings in Ireland and England.

India have got off to their worst possible start under new captain Shreyas Iyer after lifting the T20 World Cup again. They have copped criticism for their poor showings with the bat and the ball, and the captain also reflected the same after the recent defeat, as he bluntly described the 76-all-out hara-kiri.

"I think it was atrocious. I couldn’t use a better word, honestly," was Shreyas' first reaction after that record 125-run defeat in Nottingham, which became India's latest biggest loss. He thought that 201/7 from England was way more than what they could have got on that pitch at Trent Bridge, but it was a suicidal batting performance in the end.

What remains in store for the fourth match in Bristol is anybody's guess. How will the pitch behave? How will the Indian players play to it? It will all unfold within the next few hours. But here is how the pitch might play for the fourth T20I.

County Ground, Bristol pitch report

The pitches at the County Ground are generally high-scoring ones. It has similar dimensions to that of Belfast in Ireland, where the straight boundaries are short, and the pockets are big. The average score in the seven T20Is here is 186, and the highest chase at the venue was 199, which India did against England in 2018. India are unbeaten in their completed internationals in Bristol.

County Ground, Bristol - The Numbers Game

Matches Played - 7

Matches Won Batting First - 3 (42.86%)

Matches Won Batting Second - 4 (57.14%)

Matches Won Winning Toss - 4 (57.14%)

Matches Won Losing Toss - 3 (42.86%)

Highest Team Innings - 234/6 (England) vs South Africa

Lowest Team Innings - 138 (Ireland) vs South Africa

Highest Run Chase Achieved - 201/3 (India) vs England

Average Runs per Wicket - 27.86

Average Runs per Over - 9.25

Average Score Batting First - 186

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