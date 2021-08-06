LIVE Cricket Score England vs India 1st Test Day 3: Follow Live Updates from Nottingham

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES England vs India 1st Test Day 3: Follow updates from ENG vs IND1st Test Day 3 at Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the 1st Test of the five-match series between hosts England and India at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. India got off to a poor start on the second day as England veteran James Anderson worked his magic by picking two crucial wickets of Cheteshwar Pujara (4) and Virat Kohli (0). India lost four wickets for 15 runs to finish the rain-marred Day 2 at 125/4 in Nottingham. Rohit Sharma (36) gave the team a stable start but paceman Robinson picked his wicket to change the momentum of the innings. KL Rahul notched up an unbeaten 57 to steady India's innings at a time when the team lost wickets in quick succession. Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant was at the crease with Rahul when the second day was abandoned due to rain.

England vs India 1st Test: The toughest four months of Virat Kohli's eventful leadership career start here on Wednesday when his strategic acumen will be tested while selecting a perfect Indian combination to take on a good England side in the first Test of a five-match series. Kohli announced his playing XI for the World Test Championship final against New Zealand a couple of days before the game and drew flak for not respecting the conditions. [FULL PREVIEW]