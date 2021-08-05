LIVE Cricket Score England vs India 1st Test Day 2: Follow Live Updates from Nottingham

Thursday, August 05, 2021
     
India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Published on: August 05, 2021 14:25 IST
Image Source : GETTY

England vs India Live Updates Online: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the 1st Test of the five-match series between hosts England and India at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. India couldn't have asked for a better start to their World Test Championship campaign, less than three months after losing to New Zealand in the final of the inaugural edition of the tournament. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami picked three wickets each while, Shardul Thakur picked two others, including the crucial wicket of Joe Root, as the pacers scripted England's collapse for a paltry 183, their third-lowest score at home since the start of this century. India's new opening combination in KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma then survived 13 overs to score 21 runs as the visitors took Day 1 honours. Can India continue the momentum to stamp authority on day 2 as well? 

