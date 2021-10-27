England vs Bangladesh Live Score, ENG vs BAN Live Updates: Moeen Ali removes Das, Naim in one over

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES England vs Bangladesh Live Score

The stage is set at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi for a classic contest between England and Bangladesh. The match is the 20th match of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021. Mahmudullah's Bangladesh has won the toss and put Eoin Morgan's England to field first.

Over 4: Another economical over from Woakes. Conceded mere three runs from that over.

Over 3: Big blow for Bangladesh. Moeen Ali scalps two wickets in two successive deliveries.

Over 2: England bring themselves in the game after an expensive first over. Woakes kept it tight for Bangladesh. Just three runs from that over.

Chris Woakes, right-arm pacer comes into the attack.

Over 1: Fantastic start to the innings for Bangladesh. 10 runs from the opening over. Liton Das smashes two fours.

Liton Das and Naim are at the crease.

Moeen Ali opens the attack with the ball for England.

@ 3:25 PM: Players from both the teams walk for their national anthems.

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Mohammad Naim, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah(c), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan(w), Mahedi Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed

Coming after a defeat against Sri Lanka, the headache has turned into a migraine for Bangladesh as their star bowler- Mohammad Saifuddin has been ruled out of the tournament due to a back injury, Rubel Hossain comes as a replacement to their side.

Dream11 for ENG vs BAN Match

Jos Buttler (vc), Jonny Bairstow, Mahmudullah, Liton Das, Naim Sheikh (c), Shakib Al Hasan, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Chris Woakes, Mustafizur Rahman

Probable Playing XI

England

Jos Buttler (wk), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan (c), Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills

Bench: Mark Wood, David Willey, Sam Billings, Tom Curran

Bangladesh

Mohammad Naim, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah (c), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nasum Ahmed , Mustafizur Rahman

Bench: Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Shamim Hossain, Soumya Sarkar

England vs Bangladesh Live Streaming T20 World Cup 2021: How to Watch ENG vs BAN Super 12 Match Online

At what time does England vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match start?

England vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match will start at 03:30 PM.

When is England vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match?

England vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match will take place on October 27 (Wednesday).

How do I watch live streaming of England vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match?

You can watch England vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match live cricket streaming match on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV in India.

Which TV channels will broadcast England vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match?

You can watch England vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match on the Star Sports network.

What are the squads for England vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match?

England

Eoin Morgan (C), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Tymal Mills, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

Reserves: Liam Dawson, James Vince, Reece Topley.

Bangladesh

Squad: Mahmudullah (captain), Mohammed Naim, Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mohammad Saifuddin, Shamim Hossain

Reserves: Rubel Hossain, Aminul Islam Biplob